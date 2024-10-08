By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 11:52 • 1 minute read

Johan Neeskens whilst assistant coach at Barcelona Credit: FC Barcelona X

The Netherlands has been blessed with a number of exceptional footballers over the past decades and sadly yet another has passed away.

According to information released by the Dutch Football Federation, the KNVB, Johan Neeskens who was attending a World Coaches project in Algeria, died on Sunday October 6, aged just 73.

Neeskens had long stints with Ajax and Barcelona

On the domestic side, he played for a number of different clubs, the most famous being Ajax and Barcelona where he accumulated wins in the European Cup (three times), Copa del Rey and European Cup Winners’ Cup before playing in the USA.

Fans of TV series Ted Lasso will recall that imaginary team AFC Richmond won the Premier League title when they switched their style to that of ‘total football’ a strategy that was first introduced by the Dutch National team in the 1970s of which Neeskens was a part.

He won 49 caps with the The Netherlands national team

He actually won 49 caps with The Netherlands and played in the teams that were World Cup runners up in 1974 and 1978.

According to a statement by the KNVB, “With his characteristic tackles, sublime insights and iconic penalties, [he] will forever remain one of the most prominent and beloved players to ever play for our country.”

A successful manager and still involved with football to the end

Following his retirement as a player, in 1991, he spent 21 years as a manager or assistant manager for a number of clubs as well as the Australian and Dutch national teams.

After moving away from management, this quiet family man who rarely gave interviews became increasingly more involved in working on the KNVB programme that helps smaller teams worldwide to understand the intricacies of coaching.