Exile of Venus, painting exhibition

Exile of Venus, by Maribel Andrés.
New painting exhibition, The Exile of Venus, at the Alhaurín el Grande library by Andalusian artist Maribel Andrés.
El Exilio de Venus is a series of 17 paintings in which the female body is represented in a natural way, without taboos. The Granada-born Maribel Andrés, who has a Masters in Fine Art, a teacher and artist, with this exhibition shows a confident, proud, and unrestrained femininity. It is about women represented in old paint by a woman with the intention of eliminating prejudices by making all sexual identities visible.
According to Maribel Andrés, ‘These paintings aim to show women as protagonists, not so much as objects of desire but as desiring subjects, in an active and non-subordinate situation, or from certain aesthetic canons that are often oppressive.’ In the exhibition, Maribel Andrés gives a fundamental role to the material she used (oil on canvas),
Building up layers of colours with bold brushstrokes in opaque impasto and glazes that nuance the tonality or shadows, reminiscent of Jenny Savile or Lucien Freud, but with less aggressive gestures. The works also contain another type of real depth, conceived in pictorial terms. Some of the paintings have a detailed finish with a photographic appearance, while in others, the artist has preferred to give an unfinished appearance that allows us to appreciate the brushwork and the paint.
The show can be visited for free until Tuesday, November 5 at the public library in the centre of Alhaurín el Grande.
