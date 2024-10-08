Foodtrucks galore in Rincón de la Victoria

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 23:46 • 1 minute read

A wealth of choice of international food Credit: Baobab Eventos

Rincón de la Victoria Is hosting the Foodtrucks Xperience with international gastronomy and live music. The culinary street food event is taking place from October 11 to 13 at Plaza Al-Andalus.

In the Plaza Al-Andalus, there will be seven mobile chefs on wheels offering a wide variety of specialities such as Argentinian empanadas, Venezuelan arepas, Mexican food, fried chicken, and juicy burgers, among other mouthwatering delights.

The gastronomic party is aimed at all audiences and tastes, as well as offering gluten-free food, in addition to dishes for vegetarians and vegans among the choices on offer.

Street food on offer for all tastes from travelling Foodtrucks

The Foodtrucks Xperience in Rincón de la Victoria is free to enter, offering children’s areas, dining areas with chairs and tables, and a host of activities planned for throughout the day. The opening will be on Friday, October 11 at 8pm. On Saturday and Sunday, the site opens for lunch (or a late brunch) at 1pm.

The chefs on wheels at the Foodtrucks Xperiencia Rincón de la Victoria will be: Arepita, Trick Truck, La Bohemia, Wok and Roll, La Porteña, Guaraní, and Mr. Hot Dog, all presenting arepas, pulled pork, Mexican food, wok, empanadas, barbecued meats, and hot dogs.

Helping the party atmosphere along there will be live music from Malaga artists and groups, such as Joanna Lady Owl, Dr. No, Cantando Bajito, Óscar Roots, Los Lolipopers, Joaquín Viera, and Los Ejecutivos.