By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 13:23 • 1 minute read

Cast of Abigail's Party. Credit: ITC

The International Theatre Company is presenting Abigail’s Party by Mike Leigh at the Hotel TRH Paraíso, Marbella.

Abigail’s Party will run for three nights from Friday, October 11 to Sunday, 13 at 7.30pm each performance. Directed by Sheila Mellor and Produced by Andrea Stevens, the cast and crew of the International Theatre Studio have gone all out rehearing throughout the summer to bring audiences something extra special for this autumn.

Abigail’s Party, from the London side of Essex to Marbella

The story takes place in what Mike Leigh called ‘the London side of Essex’ (probably Romford). Beverley Moss invites her new neighbours, Angela and Tony, who have just moved into the same street, over for drinks. She also invites her neighbour Susan, divorced for three years, whose fifteen-year-old daughter Abigail is holding a party at home. Beverley’s husband Laurence comes home late from work, just before the guests arrive. The gathering starts off in a stiff fashion as the virtual strangers tentatively gather, until Beverley and Laurence start sniping at each other. As Beverley serves more drinks and the alcohol flows, she flirts overtly with Tony, while Laurence sits impotently by. After a tirade when Beverley insists on showing off her kitsch print Wings of Love, Laurence suffers a fatal heart attack.

The International Theatre Studio is the longest established English-speaking amateur dramatic group on the Costa del Sol. They are a non-profit organisation originally formed in 1975. Over this time, they have striven to bring the highest standard of theatre to expats on the coast.

Performances of Abigail’s Party will be on at the Hotel TRH Paraíso, Marbella, on Friday, October 11, 12, and 13 at 7.30pm. Tickets can be purchased from the website internationaltheatrestudio.org.