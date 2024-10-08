Ironman cometh – Marbella prepares

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 21:28 • 1 minute read

The Ironman Triathlon competition, Marbella. Credit: Ironman, Facebook.

Two thousand triathletes are coming to Marbella for the 2024 Ironman 70.3 event, in which streets will be closed to traffic as they sweat it out to become ‘Ironman’ of the year.

Marbella is warming up for the Ironman 70.3 contest on October 27 to be fought over on the streets of the city. The council is currently having 15 information panels installed to warn road users that streets and roads will be cut off for one day as the doyen of triathlon events is battled out.

An Ironman Triathlon is one of a series of long-distance triathlon races organised by the World Triathlon Corporation, consisting of a 3.9 km swim, a 180.2 km bicycle ride, and a marathon 42.2 km run completed in that order, for a total of 226.3 km.

The signs are being placed at strategic locations of the bicycle race route, one of the three disciplines in the competition, and that will run between Puerto Banús and the Ojén road. ‘The purpose of these ‘totems’ is for residents to know in advance that this section will be closed to traffic between 6.30am and 3pm, approximately, and so they can plan their trips,’ said the mayor.

More than 2,000 triathletes from 65 countries will meet at the Ironman 70.3 Marbella 2024, which is already fully subscribed.