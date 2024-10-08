By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 19:06 • 1 minute read

Garden Fruit. Credit: davidsanchopintor.es

Casa de las Navajas in Torremolinos presents Mirando al Jardín, an exhibition of new paintings by David Sancho.

The show is a collection of 20 new works by the Antequera artist, who has established himself as one of the most respected figurative artists in Spain and across Europe. In this exhibition, the works are made up of around 20 paintings with the theme of the garden: idealisations of a garden, interpretations of Eden, fantastic botany, and scenes of varied landscapes, both Mediterranean and imaginary.

Favouring acrylic on canvas, with brightly coloured blocks of bold tones, painted on square canvasses, some diptychs, some triptychs, Sancho’s works are already keenly sought by collectors and art lovers around the world, and his collections can be seen in multiple museums and institutions around Europe.

100 exhibitions under David Sancho’s belt

His CV also includes more than one hundred collective exhibitions inside and outside Spain, as well as solo exhibitions, one of the latest being ‘Les couleurs de Málaga dans le Val de Lire’ at Le Cactus Blue Art Gallery, Reugny, France.

The exhibition opens on October 11 at 7pm at The Casa de las Navajas in Torremolinos and can be visited until January 25. Visiting hours are from Wednesday to Sunday and public holidays from 10.30am to 2pm and from 3pm to 6.30pm. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays.