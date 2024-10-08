Lost Letters Ballet Performance

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 21:37 • 1 minute read

Lost Letters Credit: palaualtea

For those who enjoy the arts, particularly ballet, Palau Altea Centre d’Arts has a treat lined up for October 18: the dance performance ‘Lost Letters’.

Throughout history, letters exchanged between soldiers on the front lines and their families back home have been a lifeline during times of military conflict. However, what if one of these crucial communications went astray?

Drawing inspiration from a real letter penned by World War I gunner Frank Bracey to his wife, Win, Lost Letters delves into the hypothetical scenario of how the fate of this woman may have been altered had she never received her beloved husband’s correspondence. This production transforms a genuine account into a captivating script and storyline for a ballet performance.

Lost Letters is the debut production choreographed by the talented Matthew Golding. This enthralling ballet weaves a poignant narrative that will resonate with audiences of all generations. Delving into the theme of severed connections, Lost Letters encourages introspection on the significance of communication.

The dancers’ remarkable technical proficiency and emotive artistry take spectators on a compelling and visually stunning voyage. The innovative choreography, coupled with an enchanting musical score, establishes an ambience that transports the audience to a realm of shared sentiments and experiences.

The performance will commence at 8.30pm and tickets can be purchased by visiting their website.

