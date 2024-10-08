Man who assaulted baby in Barcelona arrested

By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 18:04 • 1 minute read

The arrest of Henry R C Credit: Mossos d’Esquadra

More than 300 years ago, British poet Alexander Pope said “a little knowledge is a dangerous thing” and this is so true in today’s modern, must rush, digital world.

Early identification of assailant was incorrect

News sites were quick to report the fact that a man, described as a thug, possibly from North Africa was filmed slapping a baby in Montjuic Park, the site of the Barcelona Olympic Games on Sunday October 6.

A graphic video shows the man shouting at the parents of the child, threatening to slap her and then actually doing so whilst still insulting and threatening them.

Baby slapper identified and arrested in Barcelona

It has now been revealed that the same individual, who has been identified as a 31-year-old Ecuadorian Henry R C had been responsible for three other attacks on the same day and following his attack on the French baby, he was identified and arrested by the Mossos d’Esquadra (the main police force in Catalonia).

Arrested man had recently been released from prison

For many years, despite attempts to keep Montjuic Park safe, it became well-known as a haven for drunks, junkies and small time pick pockets and it is suggested that this man may most certainly suffer mental health problems although the causes are not known but he has a record of violence and has only recently been released from prison.

Although he is to be charged with crimes of using threatening behaviour and causing injury, it is possible that he may then be released before being called to trial.