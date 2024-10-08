By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 23:18 • 2 minutes read

Credit: Nerja Council, https://www.nerja.es/ The 2024 Fair will be from October 8 and 13, with wild fun activities for both children and adults.

The Nerja Fair will take place from October 8 and 13, with wild fun activities for both children and adults.

The First Deputy Mayor, Francisco Arce, and the Fiesta Councillor, Elena Galvez, were in charge of announcing this year’s festivities.

Galvez highlighted that, among the events, there will be live music, dances, children’s shows, street parades, and a wide range of attractions at special subsidised prices. From October 8 to October 12 activities will cost €3.50, and on October 13, which is Children’s Day, they will be reduced to €2 each.

The official opening of the Fair was on October 8 at 8 pm, with a live music gig. The 2024 Grand Gala took place at the Municipal Tent at 10.30 pm.

As for musical performances, the Councillor announced live gigs by bands like Mojinos Escozios, Keen Levy, Rasel, Cantores de Hispalis, and Una y nos Vamos, who will perform at the Municipal Tent throughout the week.

On October 9- The selection of the Children’s Queen and Knight, along with the Senior Queen (for older participants), will take place. These ceremonial titles are part of a long-standing tradition at Spanish festivals, where community members of different age groups are honoured. It’s not a beauty contest, but a way to celebrate local culture. The selection of the Senior Queen will take place during the first tribute lunch for the elderly, recognising their contribution to the community.

On October 10- At 7 pm, the Mass in honour of the Patron Saints will be held at the Church of El Salvador, followed by a procession through the streets of Nerja.

October 11 – Nerja’s second tribute lunch for the elderly will be held, where the “Grandparents of Nerja 2024” awards will be presented.

October 12 – Religious services will be officiated in honour of the Virgin of Pilar, patron saint of the Guardia Civil, at 12 in the Church of El Salvador.

Daily Music Blackout Period

An important feature of this fair is the daily music blackout period specifically designed for children with special needs, between 7 pm and 9 pm, from October 9 to 13.

The Nerja fair will include festivities such as:

Street parades

Concerts

Attractions (at the fairground)

Fireworks

Processions of the Patron Saints of Nerja

Musical and dance performances.

Get more news about Axarquia.