By John Smith •
Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 16:07
• 2 minutes read
Residents of Albufeira take Halloween seriously
Credit: Albufeira Council
Although Halloween is not a major event in Portugal, the people of Albufeira seem to enjoy frightening each other with mummies, zombies, ghosts, witches, werewolves and other supernatural creatures.
So once again, the city, situated in the Algarve is putting on a Halloween night on October 31 next thanks to a decision by what is now known as the witches council.
Most of the spooky excitement will centre on the areas of Largo Eng.º Duarte Pacheco and Rua 5 de Outubro although there is also a spine tingling run (or walk if you aren’t too fit) which covers two routes, one of 4km and the other 7km, with entry fees going to charity.
It has been confirmed that a ‘Horror Hospital’ will be set up to cope with any injuries, although Halloween Night may not perhaps be the best time to visit!
The Halloween programme kicks off at 8pm with street entertainment, music, dancing, face painting and parades of ghostly characters and the local dance group Associação Soul which has previously danced to Thriller, will come up with a new and exciting routine to entertain all of the visitors.
Brave enough to take his life into his own hands, local DJ Sunlize has agreed to appear in the dark entertain everyone and his ghoul friend with a selection of electronic top tunes.
There will be plenty of chance to enjoy street food and a few drinks but it is absolutely essential that if you do attend that you ‘dress to depress’.
Halloween in Albufeira attracts large numbers of visitors from other municipalities and parts of Algarve as well as across Portugal so the local council is very supportive due to the publicity the event receives and also the undoubted boost to the local economy.
One visitor to the city announced 12 years ago that they had experienced what they considered to be a number of supernatural events and posted the following online;
Has anyone stayed in room 558 in Paraisa Albufeira hotel as I have just come back from a week’s holiday in which I am convinced the room was haunted.
Firstly the top three drawers in my chest of drawers kept opening on their own, when I tried pulling to see if maybe they could be loose enough to slide open but they were quite secure, this happened three times
Then my son woke me up one night saying there was a man in the room, he made me check all around the apartment and the balcony as he was convinced there was a man sitting at the bottom of the bed watching us. He said he wasn’t asleep and my son described the man as old with grey hair and a light coloured jacket on.
I was just wondering if anyone has had a similar experience?
This didn’t seem to be taken too seriously but who knows what this Halloween may bring?
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
Share your story with us by emailing newsdesk@euroweeklynews.com, by calling +34 951 38 61 61 or by messaging our Facebook page www.facebook.com/EuroWeeklyNews
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Website
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.