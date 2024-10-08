By John Smith • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 16:07 • 2 minutes read

Residents of Albufeira take Halloween seriously Credit: Albufeira Council

Although Halloween is not a major event in Portugal, the people of Albufeira seem to enjoy frightening each other with mummies, zombies, ghosts, witches, werewolves and other supernatural creatures.

Halloween night in Albufeira

So once again, the city, situated in the Algarve is putting on a Halloween night on October 31 next thanks to a decision by what is now known as the witches council.

Most of the spooky excitement will centre on the areas of Largo Eng.º Duarte Pacheco and Rua 5 de Outubro although there is also a spine tingling run (or walk if you aren’t too fit) which covers two routes, one of 4km and the other 7km, with entry fees going to charity.

It has been confirmed that a ‘Horror Hospital’ will be set up to cope with any injuries, although Halloween Night may not perhaps be the best time to visit!

The spooky Halloween fun starts at 8pm

The Halloween programme kicks off at 8pm with street entertainment, music, dancing, face painting and parades of ghostly characters and the local dance group Associação Soul which has previously danced to Thriller, will come up with a new and exciting routine to entertain all of the visitors.

Brave enough to take his life into his own hands, local DJ Sunlize has agreed to appear in the dark entertain everyone and his ghoul friend with a selection of electronic top tunes.

There will be plenty of chance to enjoy street food and a few drinks but it is absolutely essential that if you do attend that you ‘dress to depress’.

Halloween in Albufeira attracts large numbers of visitors from other municipalities and parts of Algarve as well as across Portugal so the local council is very supportive due to the publicity the event receives and also the undoubted boost to the local economy.

Was this a genuine psychic event?

One visitor to the city announced 12 years ago that they had experienced what they considered to be a number of supernatural events and posted the following online;

Has anyone stayed in room 558 in Paraisa Albufeira hotel as I have just come back from a week’s holiday in which I am convinced the room was haunted.

Firstly the top three drawers in my chest of drawers kept opening on their own, when I tried pulling to see if maybe they could be loose enough to slide open but they were quite secure, this happened three times

Then my son woke me up one night saying there was a man in the room, he made me check all around the apartment and the balcony as he was convinced there was a man sitting at the bottom of the bed watching us. He said he wasn’t asleep and my son described the man as old with grey hair and a light coloured jacket on.

I was just wondering if anyone has had a similar experience?

This didn’t seem to be taken too seriously but who knows what this Halloween may bring?