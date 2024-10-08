By Anna Ellis • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 13:47 • 1 minute read

Image: Real Club Náutico Torrevieja.

From October 5 to 6, the second qualifying event for the 2024 Windsurfing Regional Cup.

The event, organised by the Valencian Community Sailing Federation, took place at the Jávea Yacht Club.

The windsurfing team from Real Club Náutico Torrevieja (RCNT) participated in the event with 12 sailors representing the club: Marco Ballesteros, Nikolay Ramírez, Jorge Brotons, Emilio Rogel, Candela Navarro, Conchita Montesinos, Ella Campos, Gloria Giménez, Adriana Bernabé, Hugo Griñan, Mykhailo Maznyuk, and Nikita Kovalenko.

They were accompanied by coaches Mariki Fernandez and Ilya Stepanov.

High Level Performance

Mariki shared: “On the first day, the Techno Plus, Under 17, Under 15, and Under 13 categories completed three races, with winds between 12 and 14 knots at 180°. On the second day, only one race was held with winds ranging from 8 to 12 knots at 140°.”

After these results, she added: “The team is performing at a very high level early in the season. Special recognition goes to Under 13 sailor Nikita and Under 15 sailor Ella Campos.”

Home Waters

“The next race will be held in Torrevieja in November, and we’re already preparing for it.”