Rice Week at El Torreón

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 20:39 • 1 minute read

The seafood rice . Credit: El Torreón. Facebook.

The perennially popular El Torreón in La Cala de Mijas is preparing for its Semana del Arroz (Rice week), and so should you if you want a table.

Get your skates on, because here is an event that never fails to sell out. Between Monday, October 28 and Sunday, November 3, El Torreón is offering its annual rice menu for €30 per diner, a selection of its best rice dishes, a different dish every day.

Arroz Caldoso (brothy rice), Rabo de Toro (oxtail), Boletus mushroom, or black rice with seafood and squid ink are all expected to be on offer, accompanied by starters, drinks, and desserts.

On Friday, November 1, they will be presenting their surprise ‘star’ rice and most famous, Rabo de Toro, and encourage everyone who hasn’t tried it yet to come down and get some to El Torreón.

Mijas council supporting local initiatives

Mijas council is supporting the initiative and recognises the importance of small business as the main motor in the economic development of Mijas. Councillor Francisco Jérez said that ‘from the City Council we can help and empower entrepreneurs, who are our main pillar and engine of the economy. They are the ones who really move our economy, both entrepreneurs and their workers; they are the ones who serve tourists, and the better the service they are given, the more tourists will return.’

Prebooking is a must, and reservations can be made calling 952 494 050 or on the website restaurantetorreonlacala.com.