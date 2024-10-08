Rock to Classical concert from Adagio

By Donna Williams • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 10:14 • 1 minute read

Adagio Credit: Chris Hills Farrow

A highly anticipated concert is coming to Alfas del Pi on October 18, and it promises to be a real treat for music lovers.

Adagio, an 8-piece harmony cabaret group, is coming to The Comm with their ‘From Rock to Classical’ musical extravaganza. Known for their vocal precision and creative performances, this is definitely likely to get booked up quickly!

Commencing at 7.30pm, a vibrant night of music awaits, blending the iconic sounds of rock legends with timeless classical pieces in a truly diverse way. Adagio’s repertoire will take guests on a musical journey encompassing the legendary harmonies of Queen, the unforgettable melodies of The Beatles, and the exquisite sound of beautiful classical pieces.

Rock to Classical includes comedy musical performances

Of note and a considerable highlight of the show will be ‘Peter’s Mozart Horn Concerto with a Twist’. Set to witty lyrics by Flanders and Swann, attendees are sure to be enthralled by Peter’s talent and charm as he breathes new life into this classical piece with comedic flair.

In addition, Pat and Gordon will perform a hilariously clever duet about a couple with very different recollections of a date. Their comedy timing and stage chemistry will have the audience in hysterics as they recount their wildly different versions of the same romantic encounter.

Tickets for “From Rock to Classical” are available for just €10 and can be purchased by calling 965 581 483 or online at this website.

Find more local news, activities, and profile interviews for Costa Blanca North.