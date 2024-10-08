Self-employed about to receive a bill

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 12:30 • 2 minutes read

Keep an eye out for a letter from the Social Security. Credit: fizkes - Shutterstock

Self-employed workers in Spain, watch out for communications from the Social Security office in the coming weeks because you may be due to receive an unexpected extra bill.

Those self-employed and freelancers who have been paying the lowest bracket into Social Security contributions and earning above a net average of €1,700 per month may be due to pay extra this November if they haven’t already shifted the amount they contribute regularly to a higher taxable band.

Most self-employed opted for lowest Social Security tax band

The difficulty many small and medium business owners face in Spain is predicting exactly how much they are going to earn over any given year. In 2022, the government brought in a new system of means-based social security payments in which ‘autonomos’ could adjust the amount depending on what they believed they would be earning in the coming 12 months.

As the new system was introduced just after the pandemic crisis, many self-employed workers, still reeling from the economic hit they took in 2020, opted for the lowest and more pessimistic band that reflected an average net income of €1,700 per month or lower. However, the Social Security department is reporting that many have not been online to raise that payment band since.

ATA (Asociación de Trabajadores Autónomos) estimates that some 30 percent of self-employed workers will end up having to fork out between €1,000 and €1,200 extra to make up for the shortfall in their payments so far. They have recently been meeting with Elma Saiz, the minister for Social Security, to discuss how to deal with the situation.

Minister admits system entails ‘great technical complexity’

The minister herself acknowledges that this new contribution system entails ‘great technical complexity’ for the 3.7 million self-employed workers who were registered during 2023. It seems that of that number, only 400,000 self-employed workers contributed according to the actual net income obtained.

Once their tax data has been cross-checked with the Tax Agency and the Provincial Treasuries, their tax records will be balanced, and they will either receive a tax refund or a bill for what they owe. And from November, calculated from what they earned in 2023, they should receive news from the Social Security office on what they should be paying this year.