Image: Proyecto Mastral / X.
Did you feel the earth move on Tuesday, October 8?
The Vega Baja coast experienced four low-intensity earthquakes, ranging from 1.7 to 2.4 in magnitude.
The quakes were located in San Miguel de Salinas, Los Montesinos, and Torrevieja, according to data from Proyecto Mastral and the National Geographic Institute.
The first tremor, with a magnitude of 2.0, occurred around 10:30.PM on Monday, October 7, south of Los Montesinos, near La Marquesa.
The second earthquake, registering 2.4 in magnitude, struck just after midnight at 12:09.AM near San Miguel de Salinas.
An hour later, at 1:01.AM, a 2.3 magnitude tremor was recorded north of the Los Balcones residential complex in Torrevieja, close to the lagoon.
The final quake, at 1.7 magnitude, hit the San Miguel area again at 4:25.AM.
These minor earthquakes fall below the 3.0 threshold of the Richter scale, which classifies them as “weak” and rarely causes any damage, although they can be felt by those near the epicenters.
In Vega Baja, micro-earthquakes like these happen frequently, with most going unnoticed by the public.
The southeast of the Iberian Peninsula, particularly the Region of Murcia and Vega Baja, is one of the most seismically active areas in Spain, second only to Granada.
Historically, the region has experienced larger earthquakes, though events like these are common and often pose little risk.
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
