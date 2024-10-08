By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 17:04 • 1 minute read

Madrid military parade parachutist. Credit: Marta Fernandez Jimenez

The Spanish flag will be flying high on Saturday, October 12, as the country celebrates the Fiesta Nacional de España.

The date marks the anniversary of Columbus arriving in the Americas in 1492 and has developed into a day to celebrate all things Spanish, not least the language.

Expect many shops and services normally open on a Saturday to be closed. One example is supermarkets, such as Mercadona. In the case of some autonomous communities, such as the Basque Country and Aragon, no shops will be open. Central streets in larger towns and cities may be cut off to traffic for public ceremonies, particularly in the morning. Public transport will no doubt be affected by alterations to timetables and changes to inner city bus routes.

Eurofighter flypast & South American folk dance – Spain celebrates

In central Madrid, the king and the royal family, as well as the president, will oversee a military parade, often accompanied by an invited head of state of another nation. One of the highlights for many will be the military flypast that follows the length of the Paseo de la Castellana in central Madrid, featuring all kinds of state-owned aircraft, including Eurofighter jets and aerial firefighting planes.

Around Spain, similar events will be taking place on Saturday morning. Towns and cities with a strong military presence, including naval ports, such as Seville, will see some military parades that could affect public mobility.

To many from Latin American communities, the day is better known as Día de la Hispanidad, and celebrations will be taking place in larger towns with live music, folk dance, and song, as well as traditional foods from their home countries. In the city of Marbella, for example, a three-day festival of Latin American nationalities and culture is being held, which has representation from every Spanish-speaking country in America.