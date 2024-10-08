By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 15:04 • 2 minutes read

José Carlos García.

José Carlos García presents two tasting menus for this autumn-winter season with the best in local products and some special nods to classics from his extensive professional career.

The Malaga chef is passionate about the local pantry and is committed to zero kilometres in his cuisine, based on the traditional Andalusian recipe book with a touch of the avant-garde.

For this season, José Carlos García presents a shorter menu, ‘Seasonal and local products (€159.50), with five appetisers, five dishes, and two desserts, and a pairing option (€105), as well as another slightly broader menu, ‘José Carlos García 2024 (€235.50), which includes seven appetisers, seven dishes, and two desserts, with a choice of superior pairings (€138).

Both share appetisers: sunflower seed polvorón; anchovy with pipirrana and mango; zurrapa crunch; chorizo piglet; and scallop tartlet with citrus; and also the four main dishes: quisquilla with tiger milk; cauliflower and tarragon; crayfish with foie gras and mushrooms; fish in white sauce; and veal cheek in red wine.

In addition, this most extensive menu is complemented by such exquisite bites as buñuelo with caviar, red shrimps with pepper and ponzu sauce, and lamb with sweet potato.

The dessert includes two dishes: dates with lime and basil and churros, and the diner can choose to end the tasting menu with a selection of Malaga cheeses (€14.90).

The José Carlos García Restaurant (Michelin Star and two Repsol Suns) has on offer several diverse and unique spaces to reserve for your dining experience: the more spacious and versatile Vertical Garden room; the intimate Cañizos room, suitable for families; the terrace, open air and with wonderful views of the Mediterranean; and the Kitchen Table, an option for the diner to take in all the synchronicity of the chef with his brigade and who wants to witness the magic of what goes on in this kitchen. The latter choice can only be enjoyed with four diners and with the ‘José Carlos García 2024’ menu and its pairing.

Additionally, José Carlos García Restaurant offers customers a voucher to enjoy a tasting menu with pairing that can be customised with a message for its recipient (€340 per person), which is available on the website and is valid for one year.

This season, customers of José Carlos García Restaurant will be able to enjoy the highest level of Malaga’s gastronomy in a privileged space beside the Port of Malaga, located next to the unique Chapel of the Virgen del Carmen, in front of the mooring of the yachts, and with the monumental backdrop of La Alcazaba and the Cathedral.