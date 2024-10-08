By Catherine McGeer •
Fireball streaks across skies
A stunning fireball lit up the early morning skies over eastern Andalucía and Murcia recently, offering a spectacular celestial show.
The event, described as a ‘beautiful burst of light,’ was captured by cameras at the Calar Alto Observatory in Almería. This observatory, located in the Sierra de Los Filabres, is known for its ability to track such astronomical phenomena.
The fireball was part of a cometary event, reaching an initial speed of 90,000 kilometres per hour and descending from an altitude of 105 kilometres to 70 kilometres. This marks the second fireball recorded in the region in recent weeks, following a similar event on September 16.
The sighting is part of the Smart Project, which monitors fireballs across Spain. The initiative is led by José María Madiedo from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), ensuring that such spectacular events are captured and studied.
The Calar Alto Observatory, operated by the Junta de Andalucía and the IAA, plays a vital role in tracking these awe-inspiring occurrences.
