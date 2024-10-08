By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 15:55 • 2 minutes read

Fireball streaks across skies Image: Shutterstock/ Nazarii_Neshcherenskyi

A stunning fireball lit up the early morning skies over eastern Andalucía and Murcia recently, offering a spectacular celestial show.

Tracking the Fireball: Calar Alto Observatory’s Role

The event, described as a ‘beautiful burst of light,’ was captured by cameras at the Calar Alto Observatory in Almería. This observatory, located in the Sierra de Los Filabres, is known for its ability to track such astronomical phenomena.

Previous Fireball Sightings in the Region

The fireball was part of a cometary event, reaching an initial speed of 90,000 kilometres per hour and descending from an altitude of 105 kilometres to 70 kilometres. This marks the second fireball recorded in the region in recent weeks, following a similar event on September 16.

The Smart Project: Monitoring Spain’s Night Sky

The sighting is part of the Smart Project, which monitors fireballs across Spain. The initiative is led by José María Madiedo from the Institute of Astrophysics of Andalucía (IAA-CSIC), ensuring that such spectacular events are captured and studied.

Looking Ahead: Future Fireball Events

The Calar Alto Observatory, operated by the Junta de Andalucía and the IAA, plays a vital role in tracking these awe-inspiring occurrences.

How to Make the Most of Your Night Sky Experience

Choose the Right Time: Stargazing is best when the sky is darkest, typically during the hours just after sunset or before sunrise. Check the lunar calendar to avoid bright moonlight. Find a Dark Location: Look for spots away from city lights, such as parks, beaches, or rural areas, to improve your visibility of celestial objects. Use a Star Map or App: Familiarise yourself with the night sky using star maps or mobile apps that can help identify constellations, planets, and other astronomical features. Be Patient and Prepared: Allow your eyes time to adjust to the darkness and bring along comfortable seating, snacks, and blankets for a more enjoyable experience. Bring Binoculars or a Telescope: While many celestial objects are visible to the naked eye, binoculars or a telescope can enhance your stargazing experience and reveal more detail. Join Local Astronomy Groups: Connect with local astronomy clubs or events to learn more about stargazing and gain access to telescopes and expert guidance. Stay Updated on Celestial Events: Follow astronomy websites or social media channels to get real-time information about meteor showers, eclipses, and other significant celestial events. Document Your Experience: Bring a camera or journal to capture your observations and thoughts, allowing you to share your experience with friends or online communities.

For more Almeria news, articles and events click here