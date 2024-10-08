Swimmer saved by fast acting lifeguards

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 18:44
• 1 minute read
A lifeguard hut on an empty beach. Photo Credit, Pixabay, Pexels
At around 17:30, the duty lifeguard was approached by a woman calling for urgent help, having noticed the unconscious swimmer. The lifeguard immediately sprung into action, alerting two off duty colleagues who, coincidentally, happened to be enjoying the beach on their day off, and between them they were quick to reach the man and pull him onto dry land.
On noting that the man was in cardiac arrest, the three lifeguards didn´t hesitate to put their training to the test, performing resuscitation techniques whilst waiting for medical professionals to arrive at the scene.
On arrival, the ambulance service took over the care of the victim, continuing the life-saving manoeuvres until they could confirm that the man was in a stable condition. He was consequently transferred to a local medical centre in order to be fully checked over whilst he recovered.
The incident comes just days after two of the aforementioned lifeguards were involved in rescue operations on the Can Pere Antoni beach, in Palma, in which two swimmers, who found themselves in difficulties due to the turbulent waters that day, were taken to safety by helicopter within just 40 minutes.
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment.
[Photo Credit @caroixyz]
