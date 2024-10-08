By Adam Woodward • Updated: 08 Oct 2024 • 17:43 • 2 minutes read

Jacques and Mathieu Lagarde creating marvels. La Cascada

La Cascada is a warm, cosy bistro-style restaurant nestled in the Sierra Blanca hills, next to one of the Arroyo de las Represas waterfalls, the perfect spot to take a break and enjoy honest and creative cuisine in an idyllic environment, either on the summer terrace or enjoying the warmth of the fireplace inside.

Directed by executive chefs, the brothers Jacques and Mathieu Lagarde, the ingenious Cascada team is committed to offering a unique and sustainable gastronomic experience with friendly and attentive service, ensuring diners feel at home on each visit.

The passion for the culinary journeys of the owners of La Cascada is reflected as much in the menu as it is in the cellar and artisan cocktail bar.

Jacques and Mathieu Lagarde have built a highly experienced brigade with a superior focus on sustainability and zero waste, growing their own food, and understanding perfectly the properties of each ingredient.

Drawing on experiences and collaborations in the kitchens of Michelin-starred restaurants from Australia to New Zealand and France, the brothers now bring their knowhow and love of fine cuisine to Marbella. Their honest, natural, and never-exaggerated culinary creations are testimony to their natural instincts and countless hours of research in the kitchen.

Cascada holds an environmentally friendly ideology, deeply committed to sustainability and self-sufficiency. The team grows their own produce as well as aromatic herbs using only organic methods.

To avoid waste, leftover vegetable cuttings are used in one of the appetisers, fish reduction to make stock, onion peels to make their famous grilled breads, and old wine for sauces and vinegars.

The chefs have a close relationship with producers in the area, whom they consult to know firsthand where each ingredient comes from and all the work involved in cultivating them.

In addition to the daily production of their own bread and cheeses, the delicatessen is the great passion of the Lagarde brothers. Any fragment of fish or meat can be transformed, although it takes years of research to learn how to create new flavours from goat, lamb, tongue, or fish, transforming them into a dazzling impact on the palate.

The Cascada Marbella menu is inspired by a mixture of farm-to-fork concepts and avant-garde techniques from different regions of the world.

Jacques and Mathieu see the cocktail bar as ‘a dish with alcohol.’ Inspired by their own Istán farm. The chefs have outlined a cocktail menu that includes all the classics with a distinctive touch. One significant example of this work is the wild pine, which stars in the Lick a Tree cocktail at the beginning of the pairing with the tasting menu.

All in all, La Cascada is a spectacular yet warm and welcoming sustainable dining experience for every occasion. Open from 6pm until midnight every day, La Cascada can be found in Urb. La Montua, 39, Marbella.