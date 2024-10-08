Unemployment slowing in Marbella

By Adam Woodward • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 0:48 • 1 minute read

Seasonal unemployment back on the rise. Credit: BalkansCat - Shutterstock.

The city of Malaga has recorded the lowest increase in unemployment this month since 2005, the most positive figures since before the crisis.

Marbella has closed September with 11 percent fewer unemployed than the same time in 2023, which is the lowest increase in unemployment this month since 2005. Currently, Marbella has 7,555 unemployed on the books, 936 less compared to the 8,491 people who were jobless in October 2023. The councillor in charge of employment issues, Alejandro Freijo, has estimated that the data ‘is a sample of the positive evolution that the labour market is experiencing in our city, where job stability and the promotion of higher quality jobs are the key objectives.’

Unemployment has risen everywhere, except one town, where it dropped

The council representative added that ‘while September unemployment rose by 204 people compared to the summer, this trend is common and to be expected given the seasonal activity usual in the summer.’

Unemployment has risen again all along the Costa del Sol since the end of the tourist season, with the biggest figures, which reflect population size, being in Marbella, closely followed by Mijas and Estepona. However, one place is actually employing more than it did in September. No one knows their secret, but Benahavis is bucking the trend slightly and has actually created more jobs than in the summer.