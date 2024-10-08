Velez-Malaga Museum Brings History to Life

By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 9:40
• 1 minute read
One of Axarquia's Best-Kept Secrets.
Credit: Velez-Malaga Museum, Facebook.
This museum is a must for anyone who wants to take a stroll down local history and learn about the untold stories that shaped the region.
The museum was first set up by the Catholic Monarchs of Spain back in 1487 and later passed on to the Order of Saint John of God (OH), it’s a must-visit for any Euro Weekly News readers who are keen on discovering the rich history of Axarquia and the Costa del Sol. From Phoenician discoveries to long-lost ancient Roman relics, and even some pieces from the Islamic period. The museum’s stunning Mudejar courtyard is the perfect backdrop to the artefacts, with perfect lighting and a calm, serene atmosphere for visitors to stroll around and soak up the history.
But, wait, that’s not all, hold onto your tweed jackets history buffs. The museum is currently displaying the original royal document from the Catholic Monarchs of Spain, where they officially gave the city its coat of arms.
And there’s more. Some of the most impressive finds come from the Phoenician site of Toscanos and the inland village of Cerro de la Capellania, key pieces in the puzzle of the region’s past. Although these sites were abandoned way back in the 8th century BC, they’re now back in the spotlight, with fascinating artefacts showing how people lived in ancient times. Discover the stories, the families, the real people who lived in the area at the time. How many untold stories?
Velez-Malaga Museum Details:
Location > Axarquia Region, Costa del Sol
Calle Doctor Jiménez Poey 1
Postcode: 29700
Tel: 647 21 27 50
Email: mvvel@velezmalaga.es
Opening Hours:
