Viral TikTok waiter arrives in Murcia

Viral TikTok Waiter Visits Murcia
CRISTIAN Ventura, the viral waiter who’s taken TikTok by storm, recently visited Murcia and brought his signature style with him.
Known for his catchphrase, ‘Con permiso, buenas tardes!’ (Excuse me, good afternoon!), Ventura filmed himself walking through some of the city’s busiest streets with a tray in hand, serving up both drinks and smiles.
Ventura’s rise to internet fame was accidental. A friend filmed him serving tables in Sevilla, and the video quickly went viral. Now, at the time of writing, has 8.3 million views on his latest post and nearly 730,000 followers, he’s become a well-known figure on TikTok. In his Murcia video, he strolled past landmarks like the Glorieta de España and the Teatro Romea, delivering his usual charm as he greeted passersby.
@venturascristian ✨He tenido el privilegio de poder desplazarme hasta Murcia y así poder ofrecerle mí servicio a esta señorita.✨ #venturascristian #escuela #arte #de #servir #elegancia #maestro #viral ♬ sonido original – 𝐓𝐡𝐞𝐨シ
The video quickly gained traction, with locals joking about the hot weather and the beer he was carrying. Despite the light-hearted teasing, Ventura’s visit was a hit, continuing to build his reputation as one of social media’s most entertaining waiters.
