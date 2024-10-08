Viral TikTok waiter arrives in Murcia

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 08 Oct 2024 • 16:08 • 1 minute read

Viral TikTok Waiter Visits Murcia Image: TikTok/ venturascristian

CRISTIAN Ventura, the viral waiter who’s taken TikTok by storm, recently visited Murcia and brought his signature style with him.

Catchphrase That Caught Fire

Known for his catchphrase, ‘Con permiso, buenas tardes!’ (Excuse me, good afternoon!), Ventura filmed himself walking through some of the city’s busiest streets with a tray in hand, serving up both drinks and smiles.

Cristian Ventura: The Waiter Who Became a TikTok Sensation

Ventura’s rise to internet fame was accidental. A friend filmed him serving tables in Sevilla, and the video quickly went viral. Now, at the time of writing, has 8.3 million views on his latest post and nearly 730,000 followers, he’s become a well-known figure on TikTok. In his Murcia video, he strolled past landmarks like the Glorieta de España and the Teatro Romea, delivering his usual charm as he greeted passersby.





Local Reactions: Embracing the Viral Waiter in the Heat

The video quickly gained traction, with locals joking about the hot weather and the beer he was carrying. Despite the light-hearted teasing, Ventura’s visit was a hit, continuing to build his reputation as one of social media’s most entertaining waiters.

For more Costa Calida news, articles and events click here