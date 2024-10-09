A round-up of news from Costa Blanca North

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 11:57 • 4 minutes read

Decorated Officers Credit: ayto-finestrat.es

Decorated Officers on the day of the Guardian Angels

On October 2, the Day of the Guardian Angels, the Local Police of Finestrat honoured four of its officers for their exceptional service.

Among the awardees were Miguel Angel Villen and Carlos Lopez, who were presented with the Cross of Police Merit Red Badge for their outstanding collaboration with the Police of Villajoyosa during a tragic fire on Avenida Els Mariners de La Vila.

Francisco Jimenez Flores also received the Cross of Police Merit, red badge, for his commendable performance during a fire at a house on Calle Sella in Villajoyosa. Additionally, Piedad Lopez Casado was recognised with the Cross of Police Merit with the Purple distinction for her dedicated service in creating and leading the Gender Violence and Minors Victim Assistance Unit of the PLVJ.

The event, held in the gardens of Finca la Barbera in Villajoyosa, was attended by the 1st Deputy Mayor, Nati Algado, and the Councillor for Security, Beatriz Quintillan, who praised the officers’ exemplary work and highlighted the importance of collaboration with other security forces to ensure the safety of citizens. The ceremony also extended recognition to other law enforcement agents from Villajoyosa, Benidorm, and Alicante, as well as volunteers from Civil Protection of the Vila and other institutions.

Tragic Fall leads to loss of life

Nathan Osman, a 30-year-old man from Pontypridd, South Wales, tragically lost his life during his first holiday abroad with friends in Benidorm recently.

After a night of revelry and excessive drinking, he suffered a fatal fall while trying to find his way back to his hotel. This devastating incident has left behind his partner, Katie, and their four children, who now face the daunting task of moving forward without him.

Nathan and Katie cherished spending time at the beach, embarking on adventures, and engaging in outdoor pursuits during the holiday season. Described by his family as an irreplaceable presence, Nathan Osman was wholeheartedly dedicated to his children, whom he cherished above all else.

His family emphasised his unwavering kindness, loyalty, and unmistakable warmth, encapsulated by his infectious smile and his expressive brown eyes. They believe that his legacy will endure through his children, who will carry his memory with them.

This heartbreaking event has led to the Osman family issuing a plea, urging individuals to avoid walking alone at night in unfamiliar surroundings and emphasising the critical importance of prioritising personal safety. Euro Weekly News very much echoes this sentiment and urges all readers to take care, and especially when judgement may be impeded by alcohol intake.

Bono Consum Success in Villajoyosa

The Bono Consum initiative, a collaborative effort of local businesses and the community in Villajoyosa, has resulted in a significant increase in citizen participation.

The number of individuals redeeming vouchers for discounts at participating establishments has doubled, with 8,062 people using their vouchers compared to 4,369 customers in the 2023 campaign. This remarkable increase is a testament to the active involvement and support of the community. Across 94 participating establishments, 29,205 vouchers have been exchanged, further showcasing the community’s commitment to the initiative.

Rosa Llorca, the mayor of Commerce, expressed her satisfaction with the campaign’s success. The initiative, aimed at supporting both merchants and residents, facilitated a total expenditure of €529,444 in the participating establishments, providing a significant boost to the local economy. This boost was particularly beneficial as the campaign was strategically timed in September, coinciding with the back-to-school season and the return from summer holidays, when families typically incur additional expenses.

The food sector emerged as the most popular, accounting for 25% of the voucher redemptions. It was followed by fashion and accessories, as well as drugstores and perfumeries.

Running from September 4 to 30, the Bono Consum campaign aimed to stimulate purchases in local shops and received a subsidy of €382,859 from the Provincial Council of Alicante.

Family-friendly Activities for Day of the Valencian Community

On October 9, Altea will host a series of events to commemorate the Day of the Valencian Community. These festivities are organised by the Consistory in honour of the entry of King James I into Valencia in 1238.

The Department of Linguistic Normalisation, led by Mayor Xelo Gonzalez, has arranged various family-friendly activities for the occasion. The day will kick off with the popular October 9 Race, organised by the Department of Sports. The race will commence at 9.00am from the Plaza de los Deportes.

Later in the afternoon, the Department of Linguistic Normalisation will present the Valencian Goose Game at 5.30pm in the Town Hall Square. This game will be open to families with participants aged 6 and above and feature entertaining challenges for the teams.

Following the game, at 6.30pm, a snack will be provided in the Town Hall Square, and the winners of the Drawing Contest will be announced. At 7.00pm, there will be traditional Valencian dances and a workshop on making the ‘mocadorada’. For those who are unaware, this is a Valencian tradition involving gifting a handmade sweet wrapped in a typical handkerchief.

Calpe Department of Tourism attend IV TURESPAÑA

At the start of October, the Calpe Department of Tourism attended the IV TURESPAÑA Convention, which convened under the umbrella topic ‘Everything changes again: Emerging technologies for a new tourism model.’

Held in Tenerife, it afforded those involved in the public and private tourism sectors to meet and exchange ideas and best practices.

The department heads seized the opportunity at the convention to foster collaborations with global partners, including the Costa Blanca Tourist Board and the Generalitat’s Tourism. It was established that the marketing strategy involves reinforcing promotional activities in Germany and Belgium, maintaining a presence at key fairs, and venturing into new and emerging markets.

Calpe is currently prioritising de-seasonalisation and sustainable tourism, demonstrating its commitment to long-term growth and responsible tourism. This focus includes the introduction of new developments for the upcoming season. For instance, the imminent opening of the Baños de la Reina site is expected to enhance Calpe’s appeal as a cultural destination.

Additionally, Calpe is working on establishing CalpPride as a prominent brand within the LGBTIQA+ community offerings of the Valencian Community, furthering its commitment to inclusivity and diversity.

This convention has been a pivotal moment for Calpe, as it has reaffirmed its standing as a top-tier tourist destination dedicated to pioneering innovation, sustainability, and excellence in its tourism offerings. It has also reaffirmed that its tourism strategy is aligned with the convention’s trends.

