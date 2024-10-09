Access denied: El Portús Nudist Beach dispute

By Catherine McGeer •
Barrier blocks beach access
VISITORS and locals are fuming after the El Portús nudist beach became less accessible due to the closure of its camping facilities for renovations. Since September 30, a construction barrier has blocked the entrance, frustrating those who have relied on the campsite for direct beach access.
Initially, it was the long-time residents of the camping site who were surprised to find the gates shut. Many have called El Portús home for decades. However, the outrage quickly spread to beachgoers eager to enjoy the sun and surf. With the main route now off-limits, visitors must navigate a rough detour through the dry river bed, an uneven path that makes access especially challenging for those with reduced mobility.
Recently frustrated beachgoers gathered at the construction barrier, demanding access through the campsite, even though it previously cost €2 to cross. The detour is not only longer but also more uncomfortable, leading many to prefer the old route.
In response to the protests, local law enforcement arrived to explain the situation. This ongoing conflict between neighbours and campsite owners dates back to last November when the campsite announced plans to comply with regional regulations limiting the length of stay at camping sites. As construction continues, tensions remain high as everyone waits for a resolution.
