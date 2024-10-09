Age Support Almanzora: Championing senior support

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 15:12 • 1 minute read

Empowering Seniors, Changing Lives Image: Shutterstock/ Media_Photos

AGE SUPPORT ALMANZORA is making a meaningful impact in Albox, by providing emotional and practical support for older people. Their mission is clear: to promote the well-being of all seniors and help them enjoy a fulfilling life.

Mission and Values of Age Support Almanzora

The organisation stands firm against ageism, challenging unfair treatment and ensuring that every older person has the right to make choices about their life. They believe in empowering those who may struggle to help themselves, offering vital support to help them live with dignity.

Essential Services for Albox’s Seniors

At the heart of their work are dedicated volunteers who run a charity shop, a welfare office, and a befriending service. These initiatives connect lonely seniors with companionship, breaking the silence many experience. If you know someone in need, let them know about the services available.

Get Involved: Supporting Age Support Almanzora

Age Support Almanzora is driven by values like care, expertise, and innovation, and they strive to listen to the voices of older people in the community. Your support and donations can truly change lives, so consider getting involved. For more information, visit their charity shop on Avenida Lepanto or give them a call at 634 31 65 73.

The Benefits of Getting Involved with Local Support Organizations

Getting involved with local support organisations like Age Support Almanzora not only enriches the lives of seniors but also brings immense benefits to the community.

By volunteering, people can develop meaningful connections and gain a deeper understanding of the challenges faced by older adults. This engagement creates a sense of purpose and fulfillment, enhancing the overall well-being of both volunteers and those they assist.

Furthermore, supporting such organisations helps create a more inclusive society, where the voices and needs of seniors are acknowledged and prioritised. Whether through donating time, resources, or expertise, contributing to these initiatives allows everyone to play a vital role in uplifting their community and ensuring that older individuals can live with dignity and respect.

For more Almeria news, articles and events click here