By Anna Ellis •
Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:20
• 1 minute read
Image: Maryna Pleshkun / Shutterstock.com.
The Tax Agency has now published the personal income tax data for 2022, revealing the municipalities with the highest and lowest per capita income.
In Alicante province, Agost stands out for its significant income growth within just a year, almost doubling.
This has made Agost the wealthiest municipality in the province, with an average income of €36,158 per person.
On the other end of the spectrum, Hondón de los Frailes has the lowest average income, with residents earning €18,40 per person, which is half the amount reported in Agost.
Across the province, the income of Alicante taxpayers remains noticeably below the national average.
Residents in Alicante earn €2,251 less than the average income in the Valencian Community, which is €27,707.
Additionally, the income is nearly €5,000 lower than the national average of €30,400 in 2022.
Only five municipalities in the entire province have incomes higher than the national average: Agost (€36,158), Tibi (€32,069), Banyeres de Mariola (€31,350), El Campello (€30,999), and Sant Joan d’Alacant (€30,841).
Originally from Derbyshire, UK, Anna has lived in the middle of nowhere on the Costa Blanca for 20 years.
