By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 16:14 • 1 minute read

Image: Ouigo / Facebook.

Ouigo the high-speed train operator, has opened ticket sales for its route between Valladolid, Segovia, Madrid-Chamartín, Cuenca, Albacete, and Alicante.

These tickets, with the first batch offering a special price, are for trips from December 15, 2024, to June 29, 2025.

New Direct Service

Additionally, from October 18, Ouigo will offer a new direct service between Valladolid and Valencia, covering the distance in just over three hours, and connecting Segovia to Valencia in approximately two and a half hours. These tickets are also valid for travel from December 15, 2024, to June 29, 2025.

Ticket Prices

Ticket prices start at €9, with a fixed rate of €7 for children aged 4 to 13, and free travel for children under 3 years old if they sit on an adult’s lap. Tickets can be purchased through Ouigo’s website: www.ouigo.com or mobile app.

Already Connected

Ouigo already connects Valladolid with Madrid in one hour and with Segovia in just 32 minutes. The service offers a direct trip to Alicante in 3 hours and 44 minutes, without transfers, and also connects Valladolid with Albacete in 2 hours and 46 minutes, and Cuenca in 2 hours and 18 minutes.