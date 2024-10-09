Are foreigners taking over the island?

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown •
Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 20:47
A map of Mallorca seen through a magnifying glass. Photo Credit, Shutterstock
In a study by the National Institute of Statistics published at the beginning of October, the latest population census of Mallorca reveals that seven municipalities are now home to more foreigners and nationals from mainland Spain than actual born and bred Mallorcans.
It may come as no surprise that Calvià was one of the regions listed, with large British and German communities populating the area. Barely one in three Calvià residents are actually Mallorcan, with some 40% of residents having moved there from abroad.
Andratx, Alcudia, Santanyi and Deià are next on the list, with only between 41% and 50% of residents having been born on the island, whilst Palma, Llucmayor, Pollença, Manacor, Santa Margalida and San Llorenç de Cardassar are collectively home to some 40-49% non-natives.
There is a noticeable trend that the foreign communities seem to be living in some of the wealthiest areas on the island, showing a strong correlation between foreigners and the money they invest, particularly in the regions favoured by German and British citizens, such as Calvià, Andratx and Santanyí. This is of significant interest, especially in light of the anti-tourism campaigns that have taken place in recent times, as, although tourism is an entirely different topic to that of non-native residents, it does highlight how much of an effect foreigners, specifically of British and German origin, have on the economy.
With the number of foreign residents in the Balearics continuing to grow, (the population of non-natives has risen by more than 200,000 over the last 30 years), is it really any wonder how protective the Mallorcans can be over their culture and language?
Originally from the U.K., Donna Bradley-Brown first moved to Mallorca in 2002. She immediately fell in love with the island and knew it was destined to be her home. Donna is particularly passionate about animals, art and the environment. If you have a news story she would love to hear from you at editorial@euroweeklynews.com
