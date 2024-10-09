Barrel Opening Ceremony for Oktoberfest

By Donna Williams • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 8:30 • 1 minute read

36th Oktoberfest La Nucia Credit:lanucia.es

October 3 marked the official inauguration of the 36th Oktoberfest in La Nucia with the traditional “opening of the first barrel” ceremony performed by Gabriele Schäfer, CCC pta, Oktoberfest organiser, and Bernabe Cano, the mayor of La Nucia.

Prior to this, Natalia Llorens was crowned as the new queen of Oktoberfest 2024. The event was graced by the presence of Andrea Jumilla, the queen of the Festes d’Agost 2024, and her court of honour.

With a significant German community residing in the municipality, this “Beer Festival” aims to not only promote tourism but also facilitate the integration of the German community into Nuciera society. Furthermore, the event seeks to showcase and celebrate German culture, cuisine, and folklore to all participants.

The Oktoberfest will take place over eleven days

The Oktoberfest spans eleven days, running from Thursday, October 3 to Sunday, October 13, and it will be held in the parking lot of the Camilo Cano Olympic Stadium.

A spacious tent, covering an area of 2,200 square meters and accommodating over 1,500 people, has been erected for the occasion. Attendees can look forward to experiencing an authentic Bavarian-style “Beer Festival” complete with live music.

Mayor Bernabe Cano expressed his delight at how well the event was being received, with more than a thousand visitors expected by the end of the eleven days. He said, “This event is expected to bring about significant economic benefits to La Nucia, including increased business for hotels, apartments and restaurants.”

