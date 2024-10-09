Beach event goes swimmingly

By Donna Leanne Bradley-Brown • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 20:06 • 1 minute read

, Swimmers in an event in the sea, Photo Credit: Shutterstock

A fitness event on Magaluf beach has had an astounding turn out in what was only the second event of its kind on the island.

On Saturday October 6, 250 swimmers took to the sea off the coast of Magaluf, in the second edition of an event which is based on an initiative designed to celebrate the local beach, promote the conservation of the Balearic Sea, and encourage open water swimming. The event, organised by Mar de Fondo, also aims to remove some of the stigma attached to the Magaluf beach and waters due to the tourists that plague it all through the summer.

The non-competitive swimming event started at 8:00 and involved a circuit around the small island of Sa Porrassa of around two kilometres. An area was reserved on the sand for swimmers to recover and refresh after their morning´s exercise, providing them with drinks and fruit to snack on whilst enjoying music from a local DJ.

As was the case last year, 20 percent of the entry fee was donated towards supporting marine conservation projects. In this particular case, participants were able to help the Palma Aquarium Foundation fund an important project studying and working to conserve seahorses. As part of the project, 774 sea horses have been introduced to the waters surrounding the island this year. Information was provided for visitors attending the event to learn about the initiative, as well as details of some of the other projects that Mar de Fondo is involved with.

Mar de Fondo is an organisation that seeks to reconnect people with the sea – both athletes and the general public – encouraging awareness of the marine environment and caring for the planet as a whole, as well as promoting a healthy lifestyle. Paul Gehrig and Toni Mora, co-founders of the organisation, were delighted by the success and popularity of the swimming event, and gave thanks to all the organisations and sponsors that had collaborated with them in order to make it possible.