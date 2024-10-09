By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 15:39 • 1 minute read

The Mulhacén peak. Credit: MigueMPhotography - Shutterstock

James Rogers, a dedicated volunteer from the Fidelio Refugio Benalmádena, is raising sponsorship money for his attempt at climbing the tallest mountain on the Iberian peninsula.

If he reaches the treacherous peak of Mulhacén in the Sierra Nevada, the money raised will all go to the dog rescue charity, which houses abandoned and rescued canines in the Benalmadena area, and then seeks to find loving and appropriate homes for them.

The 3,482-metre-high Mulhacén peak is a massive challenge James has decided he will face in aid of the dogs that often cannot be offered a second chance due to a lack of funds available to transport them to families wanting to take them in.

Highest peak challenge for the love of dogs

James has been just a few months volunteering at the rescue centre. ‘I’ve been so inspired by the way the other volunteers manage the centre. The amount of time, energy, and love that they dedicate to looking after the abandoned dogs is incredible,’ he says. He volunteers his time and energy as a walker for some of the bigger and more energetic dogs, giving them much longer walks than they would normally receive. He says, ’I think it’s important to create a link with the dogs so they feel loved and cared for. Unfortunately, when I take them back to the rescue centre, they spend long periods of time alone. It’s really sad.’

For this reason, James and the team at the Asociación Fidelio Refugio Benalmádena are trying to raise as much money as possible to find appropriate new homes for the abandoned dogs and transport them to their new families. The ‘Hiking Mulhacén to Give Shelter Dogs a Second Chance’ GoFundMe campaign is currently at 76 percent of its €3,000 target, and James is looking for the Costa del Sol community to dig deep.