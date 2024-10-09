By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 11:44 • 1 minute read

Tenaglia, McGregor & Soto at marbella Arena. Credit: BKFC, Instagram

International Bare Knuckle fighting is touching down in Marbella on Saturday, October 12 in the most explosive fashion imaginable with Tony Soto versus Tenaglia topping the bill.

The Mixed Martial Arts extravaganza is being held at the Marbella Arena with international stars in attendance such as Conor McGregor and US rapper Xzibit.

There are a total of 11 bouts on the roster beginning at 7pm. The ‘main event’ sees a face-off between the two best undefeated lightweights in the sport: Tony ‘Loco’ Soto and Franco Tenaglia. US native, Soto is undefeated with three K.O. in his six trips to the Squared Circle, while the Argentine-born fighter, Tenaglia, has a 3-0 record with three detention victories in his bare-fisted career. He is the current European champion in his category.

Conor McGregor, will be omnipresent at bare-knuckle event

Co-owner of the gloveless boxing sport along with David Feldman, Conor McGregor, will be omnipresent at the event which will be the biggest of its kind in Spain to date.

In the co-main event, the reigning BKFC World Welterweight Champion, Austin ’No Doubt’ Trout defends his BKFC World Welterweight title for the first time against British pro Rico ‘Bon Bon’ Franco. As well, David ‘Redneck’ Mundell defends his BKFC World Middleweight Championship for the third time against Danny Christie.

Veteran West Coast rapper Xzibit is being flown in to perform between bouts at the biggest bare-knuckle event in Spanish history. Additionally, from McGregor’s newly acquired Greenback Records, rap artists Kodak Black, Dizzee Rascal, Offica along with House artists BeltersOnly, and Ferreck Dawn.

While the fights are scheduled for Saturday 12, the whole BKFC circus begins on Thursday, October 10 with an exclusive VIP meet and greet party with Conor McGregor at The Clubhouse in Marbella and a weigh-in extravaganza, whipping up all the excitement for the main event, at the Hard Rock Hotel, Marbella at 7pm on Friday, October 11. Tickets for the weigh-in event cost €300 through the regular ticket outlets. Tickets for the BKFC event on Saturday, October 12 range from €85 to €1,700 and are almost all sold out.