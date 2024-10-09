By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 18:07 • 2 minutes read

El Lago Restaurant. El Lago

El Lago restaurant announces that it will be closed for a radical renovation from October to mid-December, when it will then continue to offer the highest standards in its seasonal local farm-to-fork cuisine.

Located in Greenlife Golf, in the heart of Elviria Hills, Marbella, El Lago restaurant has a magnificent terrace overlooking the lake and the golf course. With a recommendation in the Michelin Guide and two Repsol Suns, el Lago can also be found in the Top 10 of the Macarfi Guide.

The new owners are aware of the responsibility of directing such a pilar in the haute cuisine map, a doyen of the Costa del Sol’s fine dining experiences, and that the restaurant needs to undergo some refurbishment to its dining area and cellar from time to time. The entire team that makes up El Lago is very excited about this new stage and plans on meeting the highest expectations of customers and friends on their return.

While the restaurant is closed for renovations, the chef, Milos Zdravkovic, will continue working on the new menu with different suggestions for lunch and evening, always investing in quality gastronomic concepts based on the seasonal and sustainable local produce. Zdravkovic cannot yet reveal anything about the new gastronomic delights that will be on offer in December, only that they will be better than anything else they have served.

El Lago’s legendary fine-dining restaurants since 2000

In the kitchen, the focus is on an extensive single-à la carte menu that aims to perpetuate El Lago’s cuisine through its focus on contemporary and seasonal Andalusian recipes that make full use of zero-mile or locally sourced ingredients.

One of the Costa del Sol’s legendary fine-dining restaurants since 2000, a benchmark others in Marbella have always measured themselves against, and situated by the lake in the Elviria Hills urbanisation, El Lago is a haute cuisine restaurant with a magnificent terrace overlooking the lake and the golf course. It is a peaceful space, surrounded by green areas and serenity. And a special place to visit when you want to try some well-prepared dishes of the highest standards or just relax with a glass of wine from their splendid bodega.

El Lago is recommended by the prestigious Michelin Guide, boasts two Repsol Suns, and is located in the Top 10 of the Macarfi Guide. The history of El Lago dates back to 2000, and it has consistently evolved over time, striving to be the best and becoming a reference for Malaga and Andalusian haute cuisine.