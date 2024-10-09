By Anna Ellis • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 8:38 • 1 minute read

Image: Ayuntamiento de Elda.

The Tourist Info Office in Elda has reported a record September, with a 137.4 per cent increase in visitors compared to the same month last year.

September ranked as the second busiest month of the year, following May, and the third month overall in terms of visitors.

Organised Groups

The surge in visitors was primarily attributed to a significant influx of organised groups, with 176 individuals from six groups outside the Valencian Community making up 57 per cent of last month’s total.

This year, the office has served 6,000 people, reflecting a 16 per cent increase compared to the same period in 2023, and a cumulative rise of 70 per cent in visitor numbers.

Impressive Results

Additionally, the Elda Tourism website saw impressive results in September, with a 113.9 per cent increase in visits, totalling 12,590.

This is the highest figure for September since the website’s launch and the second highest overall after May 2024.

Unique Visitors

Unique visitors to the site also rose by 108.1 per cent, with 83 per cent accessing it from mobile devices and an average interaction time of 39 seconds.

The most visited page in September was dedicated to Elda’s Major Festivals, followed by pages for the Fallas and Major Festival concerts.

Popular Pages

Other popular pages included the Castelar Theatre programme, the Moors and Christians festivals, Elda Footwear and dining options.