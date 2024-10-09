 European Christmas Markets to enjoy this year « Euro Weekly News
European Christmas Markets to enjoy this year

By John Smith • Updated: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:53 • 1 minute read

Prague is one of the top Christmas Market destinations

Prague is known for its bustling Christmas Market Credit: Travis Wise flickr

If you are thinking of combining an early of late Christmas vacation within Europe perhaps concentrate on one or more of the cities that host spectacular Christmas Markets.

There is a whole host to choose from including a number in Spain and most EU member states but the following have been nominated as some of the best and are also interesting cities to visit with the family.

Europe offers some spectacular Christmas Market options

Amsterdam November 15 to January 5, 2025

Berlin (Gendarmenmarkt) November 25 to December 31

Brussels November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025

Budapest November 17  to December 31

Cologne November 18  to December 23

Copenhagen (Tivoli) November 17 to January 2, 2025

Edinburgh November 17 to January 5, 2025.

Gothenburg November 16 to December 31

Helsinki November 29 to December 22

Prague November 30 to January 6, 2025

Rome December 8 to January 6, 2025

Strasbourg November 22 to  December 30

Vienna November 16 to December 24

Easy access to history of Christmas Markets

Follow this link to learn about the history of Christmas Markets.

Tell us if your favourite Christmas Market is missing

If you have any Christmas Markets which you feel should be included then please feel free to share them by adding a comment below..

