European Christmas Markets to enjoy this year

Prague is known for its bustling Christmas Market Credit: Travis Wise flickr

If you are thinking of combining an early of late Christmas vacation within Europe perhaps concentrate on one or more of the cities that host spectacular Christmas Markets.

There is a whole host to choose from including a number in Spain and most EU member states but the following have been nominated as some of the best and are also interesting cities to visit with the family.

Europe offers some spectacular Christmas Market options

Amsterdam November 15 to January 5, 2025

Berlin (Gendarmenmarkt) November 25 to December 31

Brussels November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025

Budapest November 17 to December 31

Cologne November 18 to December 23

Copenhagen (Tivoli) November 17 to January 2, 2025

Edinburgh November 17 to January 5, 2025.

Gothenburg November 16 to December 31

Helsinki November 29 to December 22

Prague November 30 to January 6, 2025

Rome December 8 to January 6, 2025

Strasbourg November 22 to December 30

Vienna November 16 to December 24

Easy access to history of Christmas Markets

