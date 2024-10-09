European Christmas Markets to enjoy this year

By John Smith •
Prague is known for its bustling Christmas Market
Credit: Travis Wise flickr
If you are thinking of combining an early of late Christmas vacation within Europe perhaps concentrate on one or more of the cities that host spectacular Christmas Markets.
There is a whole host to choose from including a number in Spain and most EU member states but the following have been nominated as some of the best and are also interesting cities to visit with the family.
Amsterdam November 15 to January 5, 2025
Berlin (Gendarmenmarkt) November 25 to December 31
Brussels November 29, 2024 to January 5, 2025
Budapest November 17 to December 31
Cologne November 18 to December 23
Copenhagen (Tivoli) November 17 to January 2, 2025
Edinburgh November 17 to January 5, 2025.
Gothenburg November 16 to December 31
Helsinki November 29 to December 22
Prague November 30 to January 6, 2025
Rome December 8 to January 6, 2025
Strasbourg November 22 to December 30
Vienna November 16 to December 24
Follow this link to learn about the history of Christmas Markets.
If you have any Christmas Markets which you feel should be included then please feel free to share them by adding a comment below..
