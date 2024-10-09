By John Smith • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 12:00 • 1 minute read

Nicole King and Sam Campbell at the SUR in English celebration Credit: Nicole King Facebook

Although there is no question that modern technology has taken its toll on printed news, happily there are still a number of organisations that embrace the new but still keep to print.

Brave business owners continue to produce newspapers

The cost of newsprint and everything associated with printed newspapers including distribution has shot sky high but here in Spain, Euro Weekly News is still committed to producing seven weekly editions aimed at an English speaking audience.

Perhaps readers might expect some lack of enthusiasm with regards to other groups producing newspapers in English, but this is far from the reality.

40 years of Sur in English newspaper

We salute the owners of SUR in English which printed its first edition on July 20, 1984 and on Monday October 7, they started their 40th Anniversary celebrations with a special event at the Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá in Marbella.

Some 200 people attended including representatives of local and regional government, present and former employees, supporters, advertisers and members of the local English speaking community.

Large British contingent at celebration

Just a few of those attending and representing British residents included former SUR in English editor, Liz Parry, British Chamber of Commerce regional vice-president Derek A. Langley, and Insurance Broker and promoter of Business 1st Networking, Sam Campbell.

Also present was the effervescent TV presenter and all round promoter of Marbella, Nicole King, (who is a regular columnist in Euro Weekly News) who expressed her feelings about the event saying “Such an honour and a pleasure to participate in the celebrations of 40 years of SUR in English, congratulations everyone.”

We add our congratulations to SUR in English and look forward to continuing a friendly rivalry coupled with mutual respect for decades to come.