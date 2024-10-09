By John Smith •
Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 12:00
• 1 minute read
Nicole King and Sam Campbell at the SUR in English celebration
Credit: Nicole King Facebook
Although there is no question that modern technology has taken its toll on printed news, happily there are still a number of organisations that embrace the new but still keep to print.
The cost of newsprint and everything associated with printed newspapers including distribution has shot sky high but here in Spain, Euro Weekly News is still committed to producing seven weekly editions aimed at an English speaking audience.
Perhaps readers might expect some lack of enthusiasm with regards to other groups producing newspapers in English, but this is far from the reality.
We salute the owners of SUR in English which printed its first edition on July 20, 1984 and on Monday October 7, they started their 40th Anniversary celebrations with a special event at the Hotel Don Pepe Gran Meliá in Marbella.
Some 200 people attended including representatives of local and regional government, present and former employees, supporters, advertisers and members of the local English speaking community.
Just a few of those attending and representing British residents included former SUR in English editor, Liz Parry, British Chamber of Commerce regional vice-president Derek A. Langley, and Insurance Broker and promoter of Business 1st Networking, Sam Campbell.
Also present was the effervescent TV presenter and all round promoter of Marbella, Nicole King, (who is a regular columnist in Euro Weekly News) who expressed her feelings about the event saying “Such an honour and a pleasure to participate in the celebrations of 40 years of SUR in English, congratulations everyone.”
We add our congratulations to SUR in English and look forward to continuing a friendly rivalry coupled with mutual respect for decades to come.
Married to Ophelia in Gibraltar in 1978, John has spent much of his life travelling on security print and minting business and visited every continent except Antarctica.
Having retired several years ago, the couple moved to their house in Estepona and John became a regular news writer for the EWN Media Group taking particular interest in Finance, Gibraltar and Costa del Sol Social Scene.
Currently he is acting as Editorial Consultant for the paper helping to shape its future development.
