Film festival animates Mallorca this October

The 13th edition of the Mallorca International Film Festival, organised yearly by Evolution Mallorca, is set to kick off this October 16. The organisers of the festival state on their website that the festival promises to “stay true to its mission; BRIDGING CULTURES – BRIDGING PEOPLE”, which encourages a creative community of inspired independent film makers across the island.
The program includes a selection of films, workshops, talks and events spread over the course of the festival and held at a variety of venues across the island including at the Rívoli Aficine and Cineciutat in Palma, as well as a drive-in cinema which will be set up in Port Adriano, showing classic favourites such as Grease and The Fast and The Furious on October 31, for example. The film festival will include premieres from local and international film makers, selections of short documentaries and productions, as well as comedies and an event for children at the Rívoli on October 21.
The full program can be found at: www.evolutionfilmfestival.com
