Published: 09 Oct 2024
Image: Mike Jack Eats Heat / Facebook
Mike Jack, known for his spicy eating challenges, recently put his palate to the test by attempting to consume the most hot sauce in three minutes.
The Canadian YouTuber achieved an impressive 1.12 kilogrammes (2 pounds 7 ounces) of hot sauce during his record-setting visit to the Guinness World Records headquarters in London.
This amount is equivalent to the weight of two footballs, each weighing around 450 grams.
To prepare for his attempt, Mike poured two bottles of sriracha sauce into a bowl and equipped himself with a teaspoon.
With his wife, Jamie, by his side to support him, Mike eagerly began scooping up the fiery condiment as quickly as possible.
After completing the challenge, Mike humorously reflected, “A lot of people say, ‘Your butt must burn a lot after you did that challenge.’ I’ve actually never experienced burn-butt before.”
He joked, “It’s a genetic mutation. It’s my superpower, I guess.”
In addition to this record, Mike also set a new personal best for the fastest time to drink a Capri Sun (with a paper straw) in just 21.71 seconds.
His passion for spicy foods ignited during his college years, leading him to seek out increasingly hotter sauces, eventually using condiments made from some of the world’s hottest peppers as freely as one would use ketchup.
Mike launched his YouTube channel, Mike Jack Eats Heat!, after friends informed him about the growing popularity of spicy food challenges online.
He explained, “I ate my first one and did pretty well. It was hot, but I thought I could handle more, so I continued making videos, pushing my limits and eventually people started asking me if I could attempt Guinness World Records titles.”
