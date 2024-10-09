How to become a stand-up comedian

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:00 • 1 minute read

Nic Coppin, compare & comedy tutor. Nic Coppin, Facebook.

For those jokers who have ever wanted to give stand-up comedy a go, this two-day beginners comedy course is right up their alley.

Not only will it provide people with all the tools needed to get started as a stand-up comedian, but it will also help improve self-confidence at public speaking and presentations in general.

Over the two days of the course, participants will learn how to come up with comedy material, how to structure and edit writing, and how to connect with and perform to an audience. At the end of the course, there will be the option of performing in a showcase in front of a live audience with the new stand-up set. So whether wanting to be the next big thing in comedy or impress the rest at the next company meeting, this course provides the skills needed to start that journey.

Nik Coppin has worked alongside Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr & Mickey Flanagan

Students will also be treated to a few funny anecdotes from the tutor, pro-stand-up Nik Coppin’s trekking around the world with his idiosyncratic, distinctive style of doing things. Coppin is an internationally renowned professional stand-up comedian and producer who, over the last 20 years, has performed with the likes of Michael McIntyre, Sarah Millican, Jimmy Carr, Mickey Flanagan, Reginald D. Hunter, and Henning Wehn.

The course takes place at Louie Louie, Estepona, on Monday and Tuesday, October 14 and 15, from 6pm to 9pm with the optional Wednesday showcase finale. Tickets are available for €85 from eventbrite.es.