Huge Health Spending Surge in Axarquia

By Marc Menendez-Roche • Updated: 09 Oct 2024

Junta de Andalucía boosts Axarquía's healthcare with €34.8 million investment, dedicating 41% to Primary Care.

The Junta is splashing the cash with millions poured into Axarquia’s healthcare service. Primary Care has bagged 41% of overall healthcare investment in the Axarquia region since 2019.

The Junta de Andalucia has opened its chequebook and it’s Primary Care that’s hitting the jackpot, as a whopping 41% of the region’s healthcare investment has been funnelled straight into frontline services. In what can only be described as a healthcare bonanza, the Andalusian government has pumped €34.8 million into the Axarquia region, and nearly half of that has gone to beefing up Primary Care – the first line of defence for local residents needing a check-up or emergency treatment.

Malaga has had some serious gaps in healthcare for years – especially in Primary Care. But this new investment is one step towards making sure people can get the care they need without long delays. The best thing about this is that it’s not just a one-off cash boost. By the end of this year, the Junta will have splashed out a whopping €330 million on healthcare in Malaga alone, funding 850 projects across the region. That’s a massive leap from the measly €50.5 million dished out by previous governments between 2011 and 2018. It’s night and day.

And the spending doesn’t stop there. Across Andalucía, the 2024 budget is set to funnel a staggering €4.976 billion into Primary Care, with 36% of the total health budget dedicated to improving these vital services. That’s cold, hard cash aimed at making sure GPs can spot illnesses early, manage patients better, and keep the pressure off hospitals. They are investing in the backbone of the health system – Primary Care is the gateway, and if it’s working well, everything else falls into place. The difference is clear – this isn’t just lip service.

So, while Nerja’s gleaming new health centre grabs the headlines, it’s the ongoing investments in Primary Care that are reshaping the way locals get treated. Whether you’re nipping in for a routine check-up or need urgent care, the improvements are designed to make sure you get seen faster, treated better, and avoid long waits at hospital A&Es.