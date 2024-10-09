By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:54 • 1 minute read

Jack, left with no way to get home. Credit: Jenny Robinson.

Known to everyone in the area as Jack, one Dubliner arrived in Estepona a couple of years ago hoping to find new and exciting opportunities.

Through a series of unfortunate events and mishaps, including getting to grips with the language, Jack ended up homeless and unable to find work. He now has friends who can set him up with a job back in Dublin, but with no money to pay for the flight, he finds himself stranded on the Costa del Sol. So to cover his basic expenses and the flight, local resident Jenny Robinson took pity on Jack and decided to help him get back on his feet with a crowdfunding campaign.

Jack, ‘an honest, proud, and polite gentleman’

Described by local residents as an honest, proud, and polite gentleman, Jack doesn’t do drugs and will only occasionally have a refreshing beer to quench his thirst. Life in Dublin, currently the most expensive capital city in Europe, can be tough, and in order to rent somewhere to live and buy some clothes he can attend interviews in, Jenny set the crowdfunding target at €3,000.

Well, the generosity of Estepona residents and their love for Jack has exceeded all expectations, and the amount currently raised has reached €3,310, which is 110 percent of the original target set. Jack is said to be overwhelmed by the heart of the Costa del Sol community and already planning his return to Dublin.

The GoFundMe page is still open and accepting donations to help Jack in this new stage in his life.