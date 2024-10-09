Jackpot winnings in Euromillions

By Adam Woodward • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 23:21 • 1 minute read

Just some pennies from heaven. Credit: Collina - Shutterstock

There’s an astounding €162 million win on Euromillions still waiting to be claimed and another lucky winner of €1 million on the Golden Mile in Marbella.

Luck struck one happy Costa del Sol lottery player in Marbella on Tuesday, October 8 in the bonus prize El Millón with number HFN79284. There were no other big winners in Spain in the same draw, according to Lotteries y Apuestos del Estado, the official organisation running the lottery in Spain.

The extra bonanza was won by a customer of official lottery shop number 8, in Calle Ramón Gómez de la Serna, right on the Golden Mile. The main draw on Tuesday had no outright top-prize winners, so the big prize will be carried forward to a rollover on the next Euromillions on Saturday, October 12.

Euromillions winner of €160 million, still doesn’t know it yet.

Meanwhile, in Derio, in the Basque Country, someone won the Euromillions top rollover jackpot of over €162 million on Friday, October 4, but still doesn’t know it yet.

Whoever the fortunate ticket holder is, they don’t have to share it with anyone but the tax office, as no other player chose the same combination of numbers. Spain is one of the only countries in the Euromillions draw where, by law, winners of over €40,000 must pay tax on their prize. 20%, in fact, which adds up to some €32 million in this case.

The ticket was purchased at the lottery shop number 2 of Herriko Plaza in Derio, just on the outskirts of Bilbao, while the second biggest win on the same night was in Armunia, León. The winning combination of numbers for that life-changing win were 4, 8, 16, 17, and 20, with the bonus stars being 6 and 1.