By Anna Ellis • Updated: 09 Oct 2024 • 14:48 • 1 minute read

Image credit: @ world_spotting777

Qantas Airways is currently evaluating the circumstances surrounding an incident where a film deemed “clearly unsuitable” was shown on all screens during a flight.

The Australian airline faced backlash after a racy movie was played throughout an entire flight, prompting an apology to its passengers.

In-Flight Entertainment

Last week, during a journey from Sydney to Haneda, Qantas confirmed that there were technical difficulties with the in-flight entertainment system, which prevented passengers from selecting their own films. Consequently, the flight crew opted to screen a single movie across all monitors, reportedly based on requests from some passengers.

R-Rated Movie

While the airline has not disclosed the title of the film, various media reports suggest it was Daddio, an R-rated movie that debuted earlier this year and is rated 18 in the UK.

Passengers expressed their discomfort on social media, citing the film’s nudity and sexual themes as particularly inappropriate for families and children onboard.

Switching Off

After realising the film was unsuitable for a diverse audience, the crew attempted to rectify the situation by switching screens for those who did not wish to watch it.

A Qantas representative issued a statement saying, “The movie was clearly not suitable for an entire flight, and we sincerely apologise to our customers for this experience.”

“We switched all screens to a family-friendly movie for the remainder of the flight, as is our standard practice in such rare instances when individual movie selection is not available.”