Murcia’s Natural Parks suffer amid record drought

Urgent Action Needed Now
THE ongoing drought in southeastern Spain is leading to serious ecological damage in regional parks and mountains, especially in Murcia.
Over the past year, a lack of rainfall has resulted in a massive die-off of trees and shrubs, prompting calls for immediate action and increased funding. Entire slopes are drying out, and this situation has become the worst drought in 50 years.
Recent reports reveal that around 622 public natural spaces covering 16,830 hectares are suffering severely, with an estimated 400,000 Aleppo pines—the region’s most common tree—having perished. This past year has been the driest on record, with just 137 litres of rain per square metre, which is far below average. The drought is not only impacting pine forests but also affecting various species like holm oaks and junipers.
Climate change is intensifying these issues, making droughts longer and more severe, which causes widespread stress among plants. The call for urgent action has never been more crucial as the landscape continues to shift dramatically. Without immediate measures, the future of Murcia‘s rich biodiversity hangs in the balance.
As the drought in southeastern Spain continues to threaten biodiversity and natural resources, individuals can play a vital role in supporting local ecosystems. Here are some ways you can contribute:
Together, we can make a difference and help safeguard the natural beauty and biodiversity of Murcia for future generations.
