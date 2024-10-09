By Marc Menendez-Roche • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 10:51 • 1 minute read

Nerja's Balcon de Europa Makeover Credit: ikmerc

It’s finally happening. The clock is ticking. Nerja’s star attraction, the famous Balcon de Europa, is getting a well-deserved makeover.

The Balcon de Europa – Nerja’s pride and joy – is about to undergo a €85,000 facelift, and locals couldn’t be happier. Mayor Jose Alberto Armijo has announced that local firm Jimedux S.L.U. has bagged the contract to get this iconic spot back to its former glory.

This is more than just a quick touch-up, we’re talking a full-on overhaul. The restoration is set to fix up the surrounding wall, give the whitewashed wall a much-needed lick of paint, and bring new life to the three circular benches, perfect for that sunset snap.

But that’s not all. They’re also tackling the worn-out steps and, get this, they’re finally getting rid of those pesky architectural barriers that make accessing El Salvador Church a hassle. The Nerja Fair is wrapping up soon, so the hard hats will be on, and the works are expected to take just a month and a half.

With a shiny new healthcare facility being developed in Nerja, it seems things are on the up and up.