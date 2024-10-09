News in brief: Almeria

By Catherine McGeer • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 13:11 • 2 minutes read

Vera-cious Growth

VERA is attracting more and more people from other parts of Spain and abroad. According to the 2023 census, Vera now has 18,891 residents, but less than 30 per cent of them were born and raised there. The majority—over 13,600—have moved to Vera from all over Spain and overseas.

This shift means Vera is becoming a more eclectic and welcoming place. Around 48 per cent of the newcomers are from other parts of Spain, while more than 20 per cent have come from abroad, many choosing to stay after visiting as tourists.

With its growing population, Vera is seeing a boost in local businesses, services, and cultural attractions and events. This mix of people from different backgrounds is shaping the town into a more exciting community, helping it thrive and grow year by year. For both locals and newcomers, Vera’s popularity is bringing fresh opportunities to the area.

Cycle Celebration

ROQUETAS DE MAR was buzzing with excitement as more than 1,000 people joined the Día de la Bicicleta (The Day of the Bicycle) to celebrate the Fiestas in honour of the Virgen del Rosario. This lively event, organised by the local government’s Sports, Culture, and Leisure department, brought together families and cycling fans for a morning of fun and fitness.

The ride kicked off at 9:30 am on Avenida Juan Carlos I, where participants set off on a scenic 9.5 km route through the area’s main streets. The event wrapped up at the Plaza de Toros, where the festivities continued with a healthy breakfast, live music, and engaging workshops for kids.

This annual bike ride not only promotes physical activity but also strengthens community ties, making it a cherished highlight of the local celebrations. With laughter, good company, and a shared love for cycling, the Día de la Bicicleta truly embodies the spirit of Roquetas de Mar’s festive season.

Walking Goals

ALBANCHEZ is set to kick off a new walking football club for those aged 50 and over on Tuesday, October 22, from 10 am to 11:30 am at the Campo de Futbol Astro pitch. This new club promises to be a fantastic opportunity for locals to get moving while having fun!

Walking football is the fastest-growing senior sport in Spain and is already a hit in the UK. Open to everyone, regardless of previous football experience, the club welcomes ladies and gentlemen from all nationalities. It’s a great way to promote health, fitness, and community spirit.

Participants can look forward to improved balance, coordination, and mobility—all while enjoying the company of fellow players. The club will be led by former personal fitness trainer and karate master Tony Laity, alongside football fun expert Derek Wilson. Join in and get active in a friendly atmosphere!

