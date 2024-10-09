By Linda Hall • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 12:58 • 1 minute read

NISH KANKIWALA: Remains at John Lewis in a non-executive position Photo credit: johnlewispartnershipmedia

The John Lewis Partnership will no longer have a chief executive after March 2025.

Nish Kankiwala, appointed the company’s first-ever chief executive in 2023, will not be replaced after his two-year contract comes to an end.

Already a non-executive director, he was assigned the task of reviving the faltering performance of the John Lewis stores and Waitrose supermarkets.

Kankiwala’s turnaround plan brought a return to a pre-tax profit of £56 million (€66.8 million) in 2023, a £290 million (€346.1) year-on-year improvement.

In September this year, he announced that the company expected profits of £400 million (€477.4 million) by January 2028.

Jason Tarry, former chief executive at Tesco and the partnership’s chairman since September this year, now assumes all executive responsibilities.

Meanwhile, Kankiwala remains in an advisory non-executive position.

This answered the unasked question of how the two men would manage the company following the departure of former chair, Dame Sharon White, six months before her contract ended in March 2025.

Cambridge-educated economist White, a high-flying career Treasury, had a hard time at John Lewis.

Her arrival coincided with the pandemic, she went on to close stores and wanted 40 per cent of the partnership’s profits to originate outside retail by 2030.

Employees – partners in the company – missed out on their annual bonus three years out of the past four and White briefly considered selling a stake in the company for £2 billion (€2.39 billion).

Asked recently if she planned to return to the Civil Service, Dame Sharon replied that this was “very unlikely.”