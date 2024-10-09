By Linda Hall •
Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 16:57
• 1 minute read
EUROPASTRY: Specialises in frozen bakery
Photo credit: Pixabay/Couleur
Europastry, which produces frozen bread and cakes, cancelled its stock market debut on October 7, two days before it was due to go public.
“The company, and shareholders preparing to sell, withdrew the offer owing to the international geopolitical situation,” Europastry explained in a statement to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).
The Cataluña-based company, present in 80 countries and owner of 27 plants in Europe and the US, planned to sell shares at between €15.85 and €18.75, giving the company a market value of €1.570 billion.
Europastry backed off at the last minute owing to low demand, even though Criteria Caixa had committed to acquiring 5 per cent of the shares.
The company had planned to sell new shares worth a total of €210 million as well as €300 million in existing shares, most of them owned by the MCH private equity investment company which wanted to exit Europastry.
Share this story
Subscribe to our Euro Weekly News alerts to get the latest stories into your inbox!
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our
Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Originally from the UK, Linda is based in Valenca province and is a reporter for The Euro Weekly News covering local news. Got a news story you want to share?
Then get in touch at editorial@euroweeklynews.com.
Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *
Comment for robots
Please empty this comment field to prove you're human.
Website
By signing up, you will create a Euro Weekly News account if you don't already have one. Review our Privacy Policy for more information about our privacy practices.
Download our media pack in either English or Spanish.