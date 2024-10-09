By Linda Hall • Published: 09 Oct 2024 • 16:57 • 1 minute read

EUROPASTRY: Specialises in frozen bakery Photo credit: Pixabay/Couleur

Europastry, which produces frozen bread and cakes, cancelled its stock market debut on October 7, two days before it was due to go public.

“The company, and shareholders preparing to sell, withdrew the offer owing to the international geopolitical situation,” Europastry explained in a statement to Spain’s National Securities Market Commission (CNMV).

The Cataluña-based company, present in 80 countries and owner of 27 plants in Europe and the US, planned to sell shares at between €15.85 and €18.75, giving the company a market value of €1.570 billion.

Europastry backed off at the last minute owing to low demand, even though Criteria Caixa had committed to acquiring 5 per cent of the shares.

The company had planned to sell new shares worth a total of €210 million as well as €300 million in existing shares, most of them owned by the MCH private equity investment company which wanted to exit Europastry.