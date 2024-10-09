By Marc Menendez-Roche •
Join Rincon de la Victoria’s pink charity march on October 19 to raise awareness for breast cancer. Help promote early detection and support vital research in the fight against the disease. Don’t miss out - make a difference.
Get your pink on and join the fight in Axarquia. Rincon de la Victoria is ready to march breast cancer right out of town. On Saturday, October 19 at 10 AM, the streets of Rincon will be awash with pink as local residents join forces for a march of support that’s about more than just putting one foot in front of the other.
For just €10, you can join the pink parade and help raise crucial funds to fight breast cancer. Sign-ups are easy.
Organised by the Spanish Association Against Cancer (AECC), with a little help from the Rincon de la Victoria Town Hall, this isn’t just an ordinary march – it’s a full-on battle cry. Councillor Olga Cervantes is at the helm, rallying the troops. But, this isn’t just about hitting the pavement, they want every woman out there to know that getting checked early could mean the difference between life and death. It’s about kicking breast cancer into touch by promoting early diagnosis and access to life-saving treatments.
ECC president Paco de la Torre is shouting loud and proud, with this year’s campaign slogan: “Pink is just a colour, but with you, it’s support and research.” And he’s not wrong. The AECC is throwing everything it’s got at breast cancer, from funding research to providing emotional support for the thousands of women who face this disease head-on.
Fancy joining the fight? The march kicks off at Rincon de la Victoria’s Tourist Office and heads to Sala Mare Nostrum in La Cala del Moral before circling back. For just €10, you can be part of the action, with every penny going towards the cause. Signing up is a doddle. Just head down to the AECC office on Calle Sierra de las Nieves on Tuesdays, or register online at www.dorsalchip.es.
